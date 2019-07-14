Reviewing Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)’s and Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) and Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 11 0.51 N/A 9.47 0.96 Waterstone Financial Inc. 17 2.75 N/A 1.11 15.17

Table 1 demonstrates Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and Waterstone Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Waterstone Financial Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Waterstone Financial Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and Waterstone Financial Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Waterstone Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a beta of 0.38 and its 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Waterstone Financial Inc.’s 0.05 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and Waterstone Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.7% and 61.5%. Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Waterstone Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mr. Cooper Group Inc. -4.03% 0.44% -37.89% -40.11% -44.95% -22.45% Waterstone Financial Inc. 0.36% 3.77% 5.5% 4.16% 0.88% 3.23%

For the past year Mr. Cooper Group Inc. had bearish trend while Waterstone Financial Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Waterstone Financial Inc. beats Mr. Cooper Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale on the secondary market. It operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.