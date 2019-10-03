Reviewing Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)’s and Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS)’s results

We are contrasting Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) and Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 10 0.20 67.33M 9.47 0.80 Provident Financial Services Inc. 24 1.74 59.24M 1.86 12.97

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and Provident Financial Services Inc. Provident Financial Services Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Provident Financial Services Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and Provident Financial Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 685,641,547.86% 0% 0% Provident Financial Services Inc. 243,285,420.94% 9% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 0.55 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Provident Financial Services Inc.’s beta is 0.58 which is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and Provident Financial Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Provident Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 14.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.2% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares and 67.7% of Provident Financial Services Inc. shares. About 4.7% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Provident Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 1.06% -5.82% -16.37% -50.03% -55.34% -34.79% Provident Financial Services Inc. -3.05% -0.86% -7.78% -1.19% -5.34% 0.94%

For the past year Mr. Cooper Group Inc. had bearish trend while Provident Financial Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Provident Financial Services Inc. beats on 8 of the 13 factors Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides trust and estate administrative services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and fiduciary, financial and tax planning, family office, estate settlement, and custody services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure, as well as offers investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. Provident Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.