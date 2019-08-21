Reviewing Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)’s and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED)’s results

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 10 1.06 N/A 9.47 0.80 Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 25 8.13 N/A 0.80 29.56

Table 1 demonstrates Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 0.00% 4.2% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.55 shows that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has a 0.17 beta and it is 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and Oconee Federal Financial Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is $12, with potential upside of 25.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.6% of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.7%. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 1.06% -5.82% -16.37% -50.03% -55.34% -34.79% Oconee Federal Financial Corp. -0.54% 1.86% -13.25% -9.79% -19.38% -5.62%

For the past year Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Oconee Federal Financial Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Oconee Federal Financial Corp. beats Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.