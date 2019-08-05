Reviewing Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has 85.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has 4.7% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group Inc. N/A 10 0.80 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.40 2.28

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 76.77%. The rivals have a potential upside of -0.83%. Based on the results shown earlier the research analysts’ opionion is that Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 1.06% -5.82% -16.37% -50.03% -55.34% -34.79% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has -34.79% weaker performance while Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s peers have 17.15% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a beta of 0.55 and its 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s competitors beat Mr. Cooper Group Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.