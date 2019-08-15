Reviewing MPLX LP (MPLX)’s and Its Competitors results

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) is a company in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.2% of MPLX LP’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand MPLX LP has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have MPLX LP and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MPLX LP 0.00% 27.00% 8.10% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing MPLX LP and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MPLX LP N/A 32 12.80 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

MPLX LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for MPLX LP and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MPLX LP 0 1 5 2.83 Industry Average 1.40 2.18 2.12 2.31

MPLX LP currently has a consensus target price of $37.17, suggesting a potential upside of 40.11%. The potential upside of the competitors is 20.46%. Based on the results given earlier, MPLX LP’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MPLX LP and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MPLX LP -6.77% -9.02% -9.58% -16.57% -19.19% -3.14% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year MPLX LP has -3.14% weaker performance while MPLX LP’s rivals have 19.39% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MPLX LP are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, MPLX LP’s rivals have 1.10 and 1.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. MPLX LP’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MPLX LP.

Volatility & Risk

MPLX LP has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MPLX LP’s rivals are 16.65% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

MPLX LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MPLX LP’s competitors beat MPLX LP on 6 of the 6 factors.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates through Logistics and Storage; and Gathering and Processing segments. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s assets included approximately 2,900 miles of crude oil and refined product pipelines across 9 states; interest in butane cavern located in Neal, West Virginia with approximately 1,000 thousand barrels of storage capacity. In addition, the company operates crude oil and product pipelines owned by third parties. Further, it engages in inland marine business, which transports light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Midwest and U.S. Gulf Coast regions through inland marine vessels. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio. MPLX LP operates as a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.