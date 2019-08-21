Reviewing MPLX LP (MPLX)’s and Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s results

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) and Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MPLX LP 32 4.57 N/A 2.29 12.80 Enable Midstream Partners LP 14 1.62 N/A 1.13 12.32

In table 1 we can see MPLX LP and Enable Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Enable Midstream Partners LP appears to has lower revenue and earnings than MPLX LP. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. MPLX LP is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Enable Midstream Partners LP, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MPLX LP 0.00% 27% 8.1% Enable Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 6.8% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

MPLX LP is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.12 beta. Enable Midstream Partners LP’s 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.23 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MPLX LP is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Enable Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. MPLX LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

MPLX LP and Enable Midstream Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MPLX LP 0 1 5 2.83 Enable Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of MPLX LP is $36.33, with potential upside of 30.82%. Competitively the consensus price target of Enable Midstream Partners LP is $14, which is potential 10.06% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MPLX LP looks more robust than Enable Midstream Partners LP as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MPLX LP and Enable Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 32.2% and 19% respectively. 0.1% are MPLX LP’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Enable Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MPLX LP -6.77% -9.02% -9.58% -16.57% -19.19% -3.14% Enable Midstream Partners LP -1.49% 0.22% -1.28% -11.27% -23.67% 2.96%

For the past year MPLX LP has -3.14% weaker performance while Enable Midstream Partners LP has 2.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors MPLX LP beats Enable Midstream Partners LP.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates through Logistics and Storage; and Gathering and Processing segments. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s assets included approximately 2,900 miles of crude oil and refined product pipelines across 9 states; interest in butane cavern located in Neal, West Virginia with approximately 1,000 thousand barrels of storage capacity. In addition, the company operates crude oil and product pipelines owned by third parties. Further, it engages in inland marine business, which transports light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Midwest and U.S. Gulf Coast regions through inland marine vessels. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio. MPLX LP operates as a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The companyÂ’s natural gas gathering and processing assets are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana; crude oil gathering assets are located in North Dakota; and natural gas transportation and storage assets extend from western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana, from Louisiana to Illinois, in Oklahoma, and from Louisiana to Alabama. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets included approximately 12,900 miles of gathering pipelines; 14 processing plants with 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity; approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines; approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and 8 natural gas storage facilities with 85.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.