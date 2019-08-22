Reviewing Moxian Inc. (MOXC)’s and Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s results

Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) and Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian Inc. 2 41.74 N/A -0.37 0.00 Limelight Networks Inc. 3 1.49 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Moxian Inc. and Limelight Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian Inc. 0.00% 53.8% -767.7% Limelight Networks Inc. 0.00% -13.1% -10.7%

Volatility and Risk

Moxian Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Limelight Networks Inc.’s 2.01 beta is the reason why it is 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Moxian Inc. and Limelight Networks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.08% and 71.2%. Insiders owned roughly 56.13% of Moxian Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.3% are Limelight Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moxian Inc. 2.56% -17.01% 76.99% -27.27% -77.65% 17.3% Limelight Networks Inc. 15.81% -3.9% -11.44% -9.67% -38.55% 15.81%

For the past year Moxian Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Limelight Networks Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Limelight Networks Inc. beats Moxian Inc.

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network online-to-offline platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform primarily in China. The companyÂ’s products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It offers Moxian+ User App, which provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk, a voice chat service; News Center with daily news items; Game Center that enables users to play games and earn MO-Points; MerchantsÂ’ Stores, which enable users to shop; and MO-Shake that allows users shake their phone to win Merchant sponsored vouchers, MO-Coins or MO-Points, and coupons, discounts, or admission to other events hosted by merchant clients. The company also provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. In addition, it offers social customer relationship management, marketing, event hosting, and vouchers and product listing services, as well as offers analytics reports. Moxian, Inc. serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud-based content security services. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. The company serves traditional and emerging media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.