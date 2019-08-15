Reviewing Moxian Inc. (MOXC)’s and Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s results

Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) and Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian Inc. 2 52.57 N/A -0.37 0.00 Groupon Inc. 3 0.53 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Moxian Inc. and Groupon Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian Inc. 0.00% 53.8% -767.7% Groupon Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.33 beta indicates that Moxian Inc. is 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Groupon Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.27 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Moxian Inc. and Groupon Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Groupon Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Groupon Inc.’s potential upside is 115.52% and its consensus price target is $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.08% of Moxian Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.9% of Groupon Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 56.13% of Moxian Inc. shares. Comparatively, Groupon Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moxian Inc. 2.56% -17.01% 76.99% -27.27% -77.65% 17.3% Groupon Inc. -11.02% -12.01% -13.46% -15.32% -34.51% -1.56%

For the past year Moxian Inc. has 17.3% stronger performance while Groupon Inc. has -1.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Groupon Inc. beats Moxian Inc.

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network online-to-offline platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform primarily in China. The companyÂ’s products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It offers Moxian+ User App, which provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk, a voice chat service; News Center with daily news items; Game Center that enables users to play games and earn MO-Points; MerchantsÂ’ Stores, which enable users to shop; and MO-Shake that allows users shake their phone to win Merchant sponsored vouchers, MO-Coins or MO-Points, and coupons, discounts, or admission to other events hosted by merchant clients. The company also provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. In addition, it offers social customer relationship management, marketing, event hosting, and vouchers and product listing services, as well as offers analytics reports. Moxian, Inc. serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Groupon, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Point, LLC.