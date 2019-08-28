Reviewing Moxian Inc. (MOXC)’s and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s results

We are comparing Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian Inc. 2 46.49 N/A -0.37 0.00 Facebook Inc. 181 8.26 N/A 5.90 32.91

Table 1 demonstrates Moxian Inc. and Facebook Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Moxian Inc. and Facebook Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian Inc. 0.00% 53.8% -767.7% Facebook Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 16.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.33 beta indicates that Moxian Inc. is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Facebook Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Moxian Inc. and Facebook Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Facebook Inc. 0 1 12 2.92

Competitively the average target price of Facebook Inc. is $210.29, which is potential 15.99% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.08% of Moxian Inc. shares and 76% of Facebook Inc. shares. About 56.13% of Moxian Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.43% of Facebook Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moxian Inc. 2.56% -17.01% 76.99% -27.27% -77.65% 17.3% Facebook Inc. -5.1% 0.64% 0.62% 29.13% 13.54% 48.17%

For the past year Moxian Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Facebook Inc.

Summary

Facebook Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Moxian Inc.

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network online-to-offline platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform primarily in China. The companyÂ’s products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It offers Moxian+ User App, which provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk, a voice chat service; News Center with daily news items; Game Center that enables users to play games and earn MO-Points; MerchantsÂ’ Stores, which enable users to shop; and MO-Shake that allows users shake their phone to win Merchant sponsored vouchers, MO-Coins or MO-Points, and coupons, discounts, or admission to other events hosted by merchant clients. The company also provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. In addition, it offers social customer relationship management, marketing, event hosting, and vouchers and product listing services, as well as offers analytics reports. Moxian, Inc. serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. The company also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.23 billion daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.