Reviewing Moxian Inc. (MOXC)’s and DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s results

Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) and DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian Inc. 2 57.82 N/A -0.37 0.00 DouYu International Holdings Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Moxian Inc. and DouYu International Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian Inc. 0.00% 53.8% -767.7% DouYu International Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Moxian Inc. and DouYu International Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.08% and 0%. Insiders held 56.13% of Moxian Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moxian Inc. 2.56% -17.01% 76.99% -27.27% -77.65% 17.3% DouYu International Holdings Limited -4.22% 0% 0% 0% 0% -15.04%

For the past year Moxian Inc. has 17.3% stronger performance while DouYu International Holdings Limited has -15.04% weaker performance.

Summary

DouYu International Holdings Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Moxian Inc.

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network online-to-offline platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform primarily in China. The companyÂ’s products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It offers Moxian+ User App, which provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk, a voice chat service; News Center with daily news items; Game Center that enables users to play games and earn MO-Points; MerchantsÂ’ Stores, which enable users to shop; and MO-Shake that allows users shake their phone to win Merchant sponsored vouchers, MO-Coins or MO-Points, and coupons, discounts, or admission to other events hosted by merchant clients. The company also provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. In addition, it offers social customer relationship management, marketing, event hosting, and vouchers and product listing services, as well as offers analytics reports. Moxian, Inc. serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.