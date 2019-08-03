Reviewing Movado Group Inc. (MOV)’s and Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s results

As Recreational Goods Other companies, Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV) and Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movado Group Inc. 31 0.83 N/A 2.11 12.46 Tuniu Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Movado Group Inc. and Tuniu Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movado Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 7.7% Tuniu Corporation 0.00% -7.9% -3.9%

Risk & Volatility

Movado Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.43 and it happens to be 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tuniu Corporation has a 1.57 beta and it is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Movado Group Inc. Its rival Tuniu Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Movado Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tuniu Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Movado Group Inc. and Tuniu Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22.8% respectively. Insiders owned 4.4% of Movado Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.92% of Tuniu Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Movado Group Inc. 1.78% -1.46% -23.97% -18.98% -45.66% -16.73% Tuniu Corporation -7.21% -4.92% -32.53% -31.33% -58.47% -36.42%

For the past year Movado Group Inc. was less bearish than Tuniu Corporation.

Summary

Movado Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Tuniu Corporation.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Ebel, Concord, Movado, ESQ Movado, Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, and SCUDERIA FERRARI brands. It also provides after-sales and shipping service. As of January 31, 2017, the company operated 40 retail outlet locations. Its customers include jewelry store chains, department stores, independent regional jewelers, licensorsÂ’ retail stores, and a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as North American Watch Corporation and changed its name to Movado Group, Inc. in 1996. Movado Group, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is based in Paramus, New Jersey.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa processing, financial, hotel booking, and air ticketing services for leisure travelers. It also provides advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels comprising the tuniu.com Website; mobile platform; a primary call center in Nanjing; a regional call center in Guangzhou; and other regional service centers in China. As of February 28, 2017, it had approximately 1,700,000 stock keeping units of packaged tours covering 150 countries worldwide. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.