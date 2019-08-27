Reviewing Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD)’s and Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s results

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) and Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Smart Sand Inc. 3 0.44 N/A 0.54 4.38

In table 1 we can see Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Smart Sand Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Smart Sand Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Smart Sand Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 6.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Smart Sand Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Smart Sand Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Smart Sand Inc. has a consensus target price of $4.5, with potential upside of 80.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Smart Sand Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.01% and 63.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 30.91% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of Smart Sand Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. -6.44% -13.46% -14.29% -23.08% -64% -37.35% Smart Sand Inc. -3.29% -6% -38.16% -5.24% -58.55% 5.86%

For the past year Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. had bearish trend while Smart Sand Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Smart Sand Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.