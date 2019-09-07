Reviewing Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD)’s and Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)’s results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) and Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hi-Crush Inc. 3 0.23 N/A 0.80 2.65

In table 1 we can see Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Hi-Crush Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hi-Crush Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Hi-Crush Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.01% and 7.2% respectively. Insiders owned 30.91% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Hi-Crush Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. -6.44% -13.46% -14.29% -23.08% -64% -37.35% Hi-Crush Inc. 4.46% -17.58% -38.84% -51.04% -86.16% -41.06%

For the past year Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. has stronger performance than Hi-Crush Inc.

Summary

Hi-Crush Inc. beats Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.