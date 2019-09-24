Reviewing Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD)’s and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Great Panther Mining Limited 1 2.73 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Great Panther Mining Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Great Panther Mining Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and Great Panther Mining Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.01% and 15.1%. About 30.91% of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Great Panther Mining Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. -6.44% -13.46% -14.29% -23.08% -64% -37.35% Great Panther Mining Limited -11.69% 0.74% -2.85% 12.76% -27.35% 15.63%

For the past year Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. had bearish trend while Great Panther Mining Limited had bullish trend.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.