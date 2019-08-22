Reviewing Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS)’s and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s results

This is a contrast between Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI Holdings Inc. 4 2359.60 N/A -1.20 0.00 Viveve Medical Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% -113.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Motus GI Holdings Inc. are 6.4 and 6.3. Competitively, Viveve Medical Inc. has 4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Viveve Medical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.7% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares and 66.1% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Viveve Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motus GI Holdings Inc. -5.26% -9.7% -32.5% -34.94% -61.59% -13.18% Viveve Medical Inc. 1.18% -54.83% -67.74% -85.17% -91.65% -83.62%

For the past year Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Viveve Medical Inc.

Summary

Motus GI Holdings Inc. beats Viveve Medical Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.