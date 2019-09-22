Reviewing Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS)’s and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI Holdings Inc. 3 24451.01 N/A -1.20 0.00 Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Motus GI Holdings Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Motus GI Holdings Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.3. The Current Ratio of rival Nemaura Medical Inc. is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Motus GI Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nemaura Medical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Motus GI Holdings Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.7% and 0.1% respectively. 1.3% are Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.32% are Nemaura Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motus GI Holdings Inc. -5.26% -9.7% -32.5% -34.94% -61.59% -13.18% Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32%

For the past year Nemaura Medical Inc. has weaker performance than Motus GI Holdings Inc.

Summary

Motus GI Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Nemaura Medical Inc.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.