Reviewing Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS)’s and Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)’s results

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI Holdings Inc. 4 25313.99 N/A -1.20 0.00 Abiomed Inc. 271 10.94 N/A 5.61 49.65

Table 1 highlights Motus GI Holdings Inc. and Abiomed Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Motus GI Holdings Inc. and Abiomed Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Abiomed Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 27.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Motus GI Holdings Inc. is 6.3 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Abiomed Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Motus GI Holdings Inc. and Abiomed Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abiomed Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Abiomed Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $215 consensus target price and a 11.36% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.7% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.8% of Abiomed Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Abiomed Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motus GI Holdings Inc. -5.26% -9.7% -32.5% -34.94% -61.59% -13.18% Abiomed Inc. 0.95% 5.11% 0.54% -17.97% -21.85% -14.3%

For the past year Motus GI Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Abiomed Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Abiomed Inc. beats Motus GI Holdings Inc.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.