Reviewing Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI)’s and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)’s results

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions Inc. 158 3.69 N/A 5.32 31.17 Turtle Beach Corporation 11 0.49 N/A 2.07 5.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Motorola Solutions Inc. and Turtle Beach Corporation. Turtle Beach Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Motorola Solutions Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Motorola Solutions Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Motorola Solutions Inc. and Turtle Beach Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions Inc. 0.00% -75.2% 10.7% Turtle Beach Corporation 0.00% 139.9% 31.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.57 beta means Motorola Solutions Inc.’s volatility is 43.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Turtle Beach Corporation’s beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Motorola Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Turtle Beach Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Turtle Beach Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Motorola Solutions Inc. and Turtle Beach Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions Inc. 1 0 4 2.80 Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$169 is Motorola Solutions Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -0.14%. On the other hand, Turtle Beach Corporation’s potential upside is 180.47% and its average price target is $26. Based on the results shown earlier, Turtle Beach Corporation is looking more favorable than Motorola Solutions Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.4% of Motorola Solutions Inc. shares and 62.2% of Turtle Beach Corporation shares. About 0.2% of Motorola Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.3% of Turtle Beach Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motorola Solutions Inc. -0.97% -0.56% 16.28% 42.08% 37.75% 44.26% Turtle Beach Corporation -0.57% -10.51% -2.35% -28.44% -60.91% -27.19%

For the past year Motorola Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while Turtle Beach Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Motorola Solutions Inc. beats Turtle Beach Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.