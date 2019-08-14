Reviewing Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI)’s and Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s results

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) and Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions Inc. 150 3.74 N/A 5.32 31.17 Sonim Technologies Inc. 13 0.97 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Motorola Solutions Inc. and Sonim Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions Inc. 0.00% -75.2% 10.7% Sonim Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Motorola Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Sonim Technologies Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc. and Sonim Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Sonim Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Motorola Solutions Inc.’s consensus target price is $172.6, while its potential upside is 0.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Motorola Solutions Inc. and Sonim Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.4% and 30.3%. About 0.2% of Motorola Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% are Sonim Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motorola Solutions Inc. -0.97% -0.56% 16.28% 42.08% 37.75% 44.26% Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73%

For the past year Motorola Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than Sonim Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Motorola Solutions Inc. beats Sonim Technologies Inc.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.