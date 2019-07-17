Reviewing Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Motorola Solutions Inc. has 88.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.92% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.2% of Motorola Solutions Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.23% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Motorola Solutions Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions Inc. 0.00% -75.20% 10.70% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Motorola Solutions Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions Inc. N/A 143 27.27 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Motorola Solutions Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.19 2.50 2.66

Motorola Solutions Inc. currently has an average price target of $159.33, suggesting a potential downside of -7.11%. The competitors have a potential upside of 89.19%. Given Motorola Solutions Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Motorola Solutions Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Motorola Solutions Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motorola Solutions Inc. 1.49% 1.12% 5.48% 11.98% 35.2% 26.2% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Motorola Solutions Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Motorola Solutions Inc. are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s competitors have 3.41 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. Motorola Solutions Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Motorola Solutions Inc. has a beta of 0.59 and its 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s competitors are 9.93% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Motorola Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Motorola Solutions Inc.’s rivals beat Motorola Solutions Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.