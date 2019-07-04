Reviewing Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI)’s and Its Competitors results

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Motorola Solutions Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.92% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Motorola Solutions Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.23% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Motorola Solutions Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions Inc. 0.00% -75.20% 10.70% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Motorola Solutions Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions Inc. N/A 138 27.27 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Motorola Solutions Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Motorola Solutions Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.14 2.53 2.66

$159.33 is the consensus target price of Motorola Solutions Inc., with a potential downside of -6.48%. As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 88.82%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Motorola Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Motorola Solutions Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motorola Solutions Inc. 1.49% 1.12% 5.48% 11.98% 35.2% 26.2% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Motorola Solutions Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Motorola Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.41 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Motorola Solutions Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.59 shows that Motorola Solutions Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.10 which is 9.93% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Motorola Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Motorola Solutions Inc.’s peers beat Motorola Solutions Inc.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.