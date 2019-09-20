Reviewing Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI)’s and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s results

This is a contrast between Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions Inc. 158 3.60 N/A 5.32 31.17 AudioCodes Ltd. 16 3.18 N/A 0.54 34.56

In table 1 we can see Motorola Solutions Inc. and AudioCodes Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AudioCodes Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Motorola Solutions Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Motorola Solutions Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than AudioCodes Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Motorola Solutions Inc. and AudioCodes Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions Inc. 0.00% -75.2% 10.7% AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.57 shows that Motorola Solutions Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 0.55 beta and it is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Motorola Solutions Inc. Its rival AudioCodes Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.3 respectively. AudioCodes Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc. and AudioCodes Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions Inc. 1 0 4 2.80 AudioCodes Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Motorola Solutions Inc. has a consensus price target of $169, and a 1.68% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Motorola Solutions Inc. and AudioCodes Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.4% and 34.4%. Motorola Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, AudioCodes Ltd. has 40.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motorola Solutions Inc. -0.97% -0.56% 16.28% 42.08% 37.75% 44.26% AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87%

For the past year Motorola Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than AudioCodes Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Motorola Solutions Inc. beats AudioCodes Ltd.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.