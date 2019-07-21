Reviewing Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA)’s and Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)’s results

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) and Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 20 0.71 N/A 0.12 176.47 Dorman Products Inc. 87 2.73 N/A 3.82 21.72

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. and Dorman Products Inc. Dorman Products Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Motorcar Parts of America Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Motorcar Parts of America Inc. and Dorman Products Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 0.7% Dorman Products Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 14.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.5 beta means Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s volatility is 50.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Dorman Products Inc.’s 44.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Dorman Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Dorman Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. and Dorman Products Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dorman Products Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Dorman Products Inc.’s potential downside is -14.73% and its consensus price target is $70.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. and Dorman Products Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.7% are Dorman Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motorcar Parts of America Inc. -0.39% 2.35% 0.2% 19.05% -4.7% 23.02% Dorman Products Inc. -4.19% -10.78% -6.45% -0.55% 26.29% -7.8%

For the past year Motorcar Parts of America Inc. had bullish trend while Dorman Products Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Dorman Products Inc. beats Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors; and the professional repair market, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake products, and household hardware to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, emission control products, and oil dipsticks, as well as door hinge repairs; and application specific and general automotive hardware consisting of body hardware, general automotive fasteners, oil drain plugs, and wheel hardware. In addition, it offers electrical connectors, wires, tools, testers, and accessories, including light bulbs, electrical diagnostic and repair kits, and ignition components; brake and clutch hydraulics, and brake hardware products, such as brake hoses, wheel cylinders, new master cylinders, brake cables, and brake hardware kits. Further, the company provides heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles comprising lighting, cooling, engine management, and cab products; and belt tensioners, and idler pulleys. The company offers its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, TECHoice, AutoGrade, Conduct-Tite, FirstStop, and HD Solutions brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, local independent parts wholesalers, national general merchandise chain retailers, mass merchants, salvage yards, and the parts distribution systems of parts manufacturers. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.