Reviewing Motif Bio plc (MTFB)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 14.76M -1.44 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 7.31M -20.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Motif Bio plc and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Motif Bio plc and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 2,379,110,251.45% 0% 0% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55,886,850.15% -150.3% -87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Motif Bio plc and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.46% and 47.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Motif Bio plc

Summary

Motif Bio plc beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.