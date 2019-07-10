Reviewing Motif Bio plc (MTFB)’s and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s results

Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 4 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Motif Bio plc and resTORbio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares and 49.3% of resTORbio Inc. shares. Comparatively, 38.1% are resTORbio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -4.85% -8.84% -80.54% -74.21% -80.3% -70.26% resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has weaker performance than Motif Bio plc

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.