Reviewing Motif Bio plc (MTFB)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

Both Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Motif Bio plc and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Motif Bio plc and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares and 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Motif Bio plc’s stock price has bigger decline than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Motif Bio plc.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.