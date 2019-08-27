Reviewing Motif Bio plc (MTFB)’s and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s results

Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 2 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.30 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Motif Bio plc and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Motif Bio plc and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.46% and 1.1% respectively. Comparatively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 55.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Motif Bio plc had bearish trend while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Motif Bio plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.