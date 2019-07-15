Reviewing Motif Bio plc (MTFB)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 4 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 7.73 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Motif Bio plc and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 average price target and a 88.33% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares are held by institutional investors while 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 1.5% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -4.85% -8.84% -80.54% -74.21% -80.3% -70.26% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18%

For the past year Motif Bio plc was more bearish than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Motif Bio plc.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.