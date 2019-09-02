Reviewing Motif Bio plc (MTFB)’s and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s results

Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Motif Bio plc and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Motif Bio plc and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $33, which is potential -21.07% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares and 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Motif Bio plc had bearish trend while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Motif Bio plc.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.