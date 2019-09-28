Reviewing Motif Bio plc (MTFB)’s and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 14.76M -1.44 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 4 0.00 58.53M -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Motif Bio plc and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Motif Bio plc and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 2,379,110,251.45% 0% 0% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1,378,766,106.81% -190.8% -63.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares and 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. Competitively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Motif Bio plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Motif Bio plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.