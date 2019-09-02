Reviewing Motif Bio plc (MTFB)’s and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.68 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Motif Bio plc and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Motif Bio plc and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Motif Bio plc and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is $7.4, which is potential 72.49% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares are held by institutional investors while 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Motif Bio plc has -90.47% weaker performance while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Motif Bio plc.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.