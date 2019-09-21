Reviewing Motif Bio plc (MTFB)’s and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 142.60 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Motif Bio plc and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares and 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Motif Bio plc had bearish trend while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Motif Bio plc.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.