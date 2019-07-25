Reviewing Motif Bio plc (MTFB)’s and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s results

Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Motif Bio plc and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Motif Bio plc and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.46% and 9.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -4.85% -8.84% -80.54% -74.21% -80.3% -70.26% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82%

For the past year Motif Bio plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.