Reviewing MoSys Inc. (MOSY)’s and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s results

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoSys Inc. N/A 0.48 N/A -0.51 0.00 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 22 6.01 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights MoSys Inc. and Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MoSys Inc. and Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoSys Inc. 0.00% -36.4% -14.2% Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 0.00% -2.7% -2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.2 beta means MoSys Inc.’s volatility is 20.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has beta of 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MoSys Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. MoSys Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MoSys Inc. and Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MoSys Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 0 4 13 2.76

On the other hand, Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s potential downside is -7.07% and its average target price is $24.71.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.6% of MoSys Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.2% of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of MoSys Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MoSys Inc. -6.25% -2.16% -0.42% -16.59% -89.55% 28.14% Marvell Technology Group Ltd. -3.19% -2.57% 19.75% 40.94% 5.34% 42.68%

For the past year MoSys Inc. was less bullish than Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Summary

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. beats MoSys Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

MoSys, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed networking, communications, storage, and computing markets. It offers Bandwidth Engine, a memory-dominated IC that has been designed to be a companion IC to packet processors; and LineSpeed IC product line, a non-memory, high-speed SerDes I/O device with clock data recovery, gearbox, and retimer functionality, which converts lanes of data received on line cards or by optical modules into various configurations and/or ensure signal integrity. The company serves networking and communications systems original equipment manufacturers. MoSys, Inc.markets and sells its products through sales and marketing personnel, sales representatives, and distributors in North America, Taiwan, Japan, China, rest of Asia, and Europe. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products comprising Ethernet solutions comprising Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, and single-chip network interface devices; and embedded communication processors. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip products, which are integrated into a variety of end devices, such as enterprise access points, home gateways, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer-specific standard products, as well as full-custom application-specific integrated circuits; and communications and applications processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.