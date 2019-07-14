Reviewing MoSys Inc. (MOSY)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of MoSys Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.53% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand MoSys Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.54% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have MoSys Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoSys Inc. 0.00% -36.40% -14.20% Industry Average 35.09% 11.40% 7.85%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares MoSys Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MoSys Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 468.93M 1.34B 31.03

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for MoSys Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MoSys Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 3.67 2.75

The rivals have a potential upside of 58.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MoSys Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MoSys Inc. -6.25% -2.16% -0.42% -16.59% -89.55% 28.14% Industry Average 1.88% 5.01% 9.47% 18.36% 17.73% 26.92%

For the past year MoSys Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MoSys Inc. are 5.6 and 5. Competitively, MoSys Inc.’s rivals have 3.49 and 2.88 for Current and Quick Ratio. MoSys Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MoSys Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

MoSys Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.2. In other hand, MoSys Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.30 which is 30.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

MoSys Inc. does not pay a dividend.

MoSys, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed networking, communications, storage, and computing markets. It offers Bandwidth Engine, a memory-dominated IC that has been designed to be a companion IC to packet processors; and LineSpeed IC product line, a non-memory, high-speed SerDes I/O device with clock data recovery, gearbox, and retimer functionality, which converts lanes of data received on line cards or by optical modules into various configurations and/or ensure signal integrity. The company serves networking and communications systems original equipment manufacturers. MoSys, Inc.markets and sells its products through sales and marketing personnel, sales representatives, and distributors in North America, Taiwan, Japan, China, rest of Asia, and Europe. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.