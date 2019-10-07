Reviewing Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC)’s and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|31.72M
|0.13
|77.58
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|8.16M
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|308,560,311.28%
|0%
|0%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|82,092,555.33%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.55% and 0%. About 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.