Reviewing Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC)’s and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 31.72M 0.13 77.58 Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 8.16M 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 308,560,311.28% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 82,092,555.33% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.55% and 0%. About 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp.