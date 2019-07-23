Reviewing Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC)’s and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC)’s results

Since Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|82.91
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 51.55% and 0% respectively. About 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.15%
|0.35%
|1.86%
|3.74%
|0%
|3%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Summary
Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
