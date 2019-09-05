Reviewing Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC)’s and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.13
|77.58
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|753.85
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Mosaic Acquisition Corp. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Crescent Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.55% and 0%. Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.17%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.41%
|1.03%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.03%
For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp.
