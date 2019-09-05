Reviewing Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC)’s and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58 Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Mosaic Acquisition Corp. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Crescent Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.55% and 0%. Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.17%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03%

For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp.