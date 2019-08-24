Reviewing MorphoSys AG (MOR)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

Both MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MorphoSys AG and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MorphoSys AG and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MorphoSys AG and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s potential upside is 158.06% and its average target price is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of MorphoSys AG shares are held by institutional investors while 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year MorphoSys AG has 18.7% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance.

Summary

MorphoSys AG beats on 5 of the 7 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.