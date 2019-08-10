Reviewing MorphoSys AG (MOR)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

Both MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.85 N/A -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MorphoSys AG and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered MorphoSys AG and MannKind Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively MannKind Corporation has a consensus price target of $3.33, with potential upside of 208.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MorphoSys AG and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 27.4% respectively. Comparatively, MannKind Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year MorphoSys AG has stronger performance than MannKind Corporation

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.