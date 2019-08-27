Reviewing MorphoSys AG (MOR)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 13.48 N/A -22.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MorphoSys AG and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MorphoSys AG and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 174.35% and its average target price is $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of MorphoSys AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year MorphoSys AG has 18.7% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.