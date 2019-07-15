Reviewing MorphoSys AG (MOR)’s and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG 25 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 8 19.04 N/A -2.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MorphoSys AG and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MorphoSys AG and Dynavax Technologies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Dynavax Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $27 average target price and a 568.32% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of MorphoSys AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.6% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG -6.45% -2.13% -9.68% -17.47% -8.28% -1.94% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54%

For the past year MorphoSys AG has stronger performance than Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Summary

MorphoSys AG beats on 5 of the 8 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.