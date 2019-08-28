Reviewing MorphoSys AG (MOR)’s and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MorphoSys AG
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
|Alector Inc.
|19
|38.26
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MorphoSys AG and Alector Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has MorphoSys AG and Alector Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MorphoSys AG
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alector Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
MorphoSys AG and Alector Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MorphoSys AG
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Alector Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Alector Inc. has an average price target of $27, with potential upside of 72.41%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both MorphoSys AG and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 59.1% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MorphoSys AG
|0.77%
|22.27%
|23.38%
|23.89%
|-9.44%
|18.7%
|Alector Inc.
|6.24%
|11.86%
|7.1%
|0%
|0%
|17.33%
For the past year MorphoSys AG has stronger performance than Alector Inc.
MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.
