Reviewing Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 22 42.74 N/A -0.81 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Morphic Holding Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Morphic Holding Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Morphic Holding Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Morphic Holding Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Morphic Holding Inc. has an average price target of $32, and a 52.31% upside potential. Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average price target of $8, with potential upside of 277.36%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zosano Pharma Corporation looks more robust than Morphic Holding Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Morphic Holding Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 30.8% respectively. About 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. was less bullish than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.