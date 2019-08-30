Reviewing Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s results

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 22 37.74 N/A -0.81 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 25 12.04 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Morphic Holding Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Morphic Holding Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Veracyte Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Veracyte Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Morphic Holding Inc. and Veracyte Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, with potential upside of 72.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Morphic Holding Inc. and Veracyte Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.9% and 88.7%. About 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Veracyte Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. was less bullish than Veracyte Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.