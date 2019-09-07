Reviewing Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 40.22 N/A -0.81 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 104 64.62 N/A -2.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Morphic Holding Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Morphic Holding Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Spark Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Morphic Holding Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 48.63% for Morphic Holding Inc. with average target price of $32. Spark Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $115 average target price and a 13.78% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Morphic Holding Inc. seems more appealing than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Morphic Holding Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.9% and 88.2%. Insiders held roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 7.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has weaker performance than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats Spark Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.