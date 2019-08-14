Reviewing Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s results

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 22 47.36 N/A -0.81 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Morphic Holding Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Liquidity

Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares and 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.