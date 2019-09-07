Reviewing Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 40.22 N/A -0.81 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2078.88 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Morphic Holding Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Liquidity

Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, NantKwest Inc. which has a 4.1 Current Ratio and a 4.1 Quick Ratio. Morphic Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Morphic Holding Inc. and NantKwest Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Morphic Holding Inc.’s average price target is $32, while its potential upside is 48.63%. On the other hand, NantKwest Inc.’s potential upside is 2.46% and its average price target is $1.25. The information presented earlier suggests that Morphic Holding Inc. looks more robust than NantKwest Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Morphic Holding Inc. and NantKwest Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.9% and 8.5%. Morphic Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 26.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.