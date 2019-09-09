Reviewing Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 36.61 N/A -0.81 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 49.33 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Morphic Holding Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. Moderna Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Morphic Holding Inc. and Moderna Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$32 is Morphic Holding Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 52.82%. On the other hand, Moderna Inc.’s potential upside is 149.53% and its consensus target price is $40. The information presented earlier suggests that Moderna Inc. looks more robust than Morphic Holding Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares and 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares. 26.4% are Morphic Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend while Moderna Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.