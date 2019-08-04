Reviewing Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

We are contrasting Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|21
|74.57
|N/A
|-0.81
|0.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|44.34
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 and its Quick Ratio is 9. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Morphic Holding Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Morphic Holding Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $16.75 consensus target price and a 586.48% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares and 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. 26.4% are Morphic Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|9.03%
|-2.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|25.44%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance.
Summary
Morphic Holding Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.