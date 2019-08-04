Reviewing Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

We are contrasting Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 74.57 N/A -0.81 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 44.34 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 and its Quick Ratio is 9. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Morphic Holding Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $16.75 consensus target price and a 586.48% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares and 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. 26.4% are Morphic Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.